HPD: Dallas man chased, gunned down at party in southwest Houston

Houston police officers, who were working a nearby burglary, reported hearing at least 15 shots being fired before rushing to the scene.

HOUSTON — A Dallas man was chased and then fatally shot early Sunday at a party in southwest Houston, according to police.

Houston police officers were investigating a nearby burglary when they heard at least 15 shots being fired about 2:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of W. Orem Drive near Hiram Clarke Road.

Investigators rushed to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. They said he was one of about 70 people attending a party at a venue.

Officer performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead while in the ambulance.

According to witnesses, there was an altercation between the victim and the gunman. At some point, the shooter started chasing the victim while firing at him.

Police said the shooter left the scene in a black sedan.

"We're going to be investigating, looking at the surveillance cameras and talking to the witnesses," Lt. E Pavel said. "We're trying to get as much information as possible to see who is the guy that is responsible for this."

The victim's identity has not been released. He is said to be in his early 20s.The victim's friends told police they were visiting from Dallas, according to officers.

