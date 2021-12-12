x
Crime

Man dies in overnight Dallas shooting, police say

Jaden Gordon was shot while driving in the 10500 block of Newkirk Street, police said.
DALLAS — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed while driving early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m., police said. Jaden Gordon was shot while driving in the 10500 block of Newkirk Street. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Poice say the suspect goes by the name of "Prince" and is 18-20 years old and drives a black 2008-2011 Honda Accord two-door coupe with no front plate and might have paper tags.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should contact Detective David Grubbs, #9159 by phone at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 223863-2021.

