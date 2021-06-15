Dallas ISD employee arrested on child pornography charges, Mesquite police say

Authorities said John Lentz, 63, also worked for Boy Scouts of America and volunteered at his church.

MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department has arrested an employee of the Dallas Independent School District in connection with child pornography charges.

Authorities said 63-year-old John Lentz faces three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony, and three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child, which is a state jail felony.

According to Mesquite police, during their investigation, they also learned that Lentz worked for the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered at his church in Dallas. Officials did not release the name of the church in Tuesday's news release.

According to Mesquite police, authorities are not aware of any inappropriate direct contact between Lentz and any child at this time.

Dallas ISD released a statement Tuesday in response to the arrest, saying the district employee worked at Foster Elementary School.

"Due to personnel policies, we are not able to provide more specific and confidential information, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation," district officials wrote in a statement. "Please know that we take this matter very seriously and remain committed to doing everything in our power to keep our students safe. The investigation is led by the Mesquite Police Department, and we are fully cooperating. All further questions should be directed to that agency.”

Officials asked for anyone with information regarding any potential victims to contact Mesquite Police Det. Rountree at 972-329-8303 or via email at trountre@mesquitepolice.org.