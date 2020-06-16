Man accused of killing his mother's girlfriend, police say

Dallas police arrested 19-year-old Brad Robertson Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 39-year-old Ambra Brown.

Dallas police arrested 19-year-old Brad Robertson Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 39-year-old Ambra Brown. According to police, Roberton shot Brown in the early morning hours of June 13 in the home they shared with Robertson's mother in the 6000 block of Crosswood Lane.

Police arrived on the scene a little after 3 a.m. to find Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police Robertson and Brown got into an argument and Roberston drew a gun and shot Brown. Brown was dating Roberton's mother, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Brown to a hospital and arrested Roberston on an aggravated assault charge. He bonded out of jail. Later on June 14, Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dallas police then arrested Robertson on Tuesday, this time on a murder charge. He is currently in jail and his bond has not been set yet, according to jail records.