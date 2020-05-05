Dallas high school teacher accused of sexual assault, online solicitation of a minor

Robert Marc Flores, 59, also faces a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

An Emmett J. Conrad High School teacher faces charges of sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student, Garland police said.

Robert Marc Flores, 59, was arrested by Garland police Tuesday at his home in the 4200 block of Foliage Drive after police executed a search warrant for online solicitation of a minor. Police said the victim is a 16-year-old Dallas Independent School District student.

Detectives found new information after the arrest, which led to the improper relationship and sexual assault charges, police said.

Flores is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail for the online solicitation charge. No bail amount has been set for the other charges.

Police say they think this is an isolated incident, but anyone with additional information or knowledge of other offenses is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.