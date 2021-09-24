18-year-old killed in shooting at Dallas Design District apartment parking garage

Officers had responded about 3:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments at 1516 Inspiration Drive, northwest of downtown Dallas.

DALLAS — An 18-year-old died in a shooting in the Dallas Design District neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments at 1516 Inspiration Drive, northwest of downtown Dallas.

When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot on the second floor of the parking garage, according to a police news release. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a hospital.

About an hour later, police received a call that two men with gunshot wounds walked into a hospital.

Officers later determined that those two men were involved in the shooting that happened at the Altas Design District Apartments.

One man, Darius Ali Claiborn, died in the shooting. It was unclear whether Claiborn was one of the men who walked into the hospital or the man who police found at the apartments.

The conditions of the other two men were not known, and police did not release more information about how the shooting happened.