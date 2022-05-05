Man shot, Dallas apartments flooded as officers find more than 30 rounds fired, police say

Police found over 30 rounds from two different weapons, though officers were still investigating how the shooting unfolded.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital and flooded some apartments in Dallas' Design District on Wednesday night, police said.

Officials told WFAA that it happened on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 100 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Police found over 30 rounds from two different weapons, though officers were still investigating how the shooting unfolded.

One man was hit by a stray bullet while he was in his apartment. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, police said.

Another bullet hit a water pipe, causing several apartments to flood. Police did not have any information on how many apartments were affected or how badly they were damaged.

There was also no information early Thursday morning on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.