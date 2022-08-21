One killed, at least one other injured after shooting near Deep Ellum area, police say

The Dallas Police Department has opened an investigation to look for suspects and figure out what led up to the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The city police department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 3 a.m. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway.

Two people were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The other victim's condition hasn't been confirmed by police.

A possible third victim may have been grazed during the shooting, according to officers.

The Dallas Police Department has opened an investigation to look for suspects and figure out what led up to the incident.