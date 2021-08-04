x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $50K for info leading to arrest in unsolved homicide case

Christopher Michael Murzin, 53, was found gunned down in a vehicle around 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 near westbound LBJ Freeway before the South Polk exit ramp.
Credit: prathaan - stock.adobe.com
crime scene tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space

DALLAS — Crime Stoppers has increased a reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in an unsolved homicide case. This is the second time the reward has been increased since the shooting happened. 

Dallas police said around 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, Christopher Michael Murzin, 53, was found gunned down in a vehicle near westbound LBJ Freeway before the South Polk exit ramp. 

On Thursday, Crime Stoppers said it is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.

According to the witnesses, a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting. Detectives did not provide any other details about the vehicle or suspect. 

Police officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Det. Tonya. McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or via email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 025379-2021. 

Related Articles