Teen accused of shooting, killing father of 5 in Dallas Costco parking lot to be tried as adult, judge says

The victim’s family has been calling for the ruling and for the teen to serve life in prison in the murder of Ali Elbanna for months.

DALLAS — Editor’s note: The above video aired in previous broadcast on the 16-year-old suspect’s hearing.

A 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a father of five in a Costco parking lot in November 2021 will be tried as an adult, a Dallas County judge ruled Friday.

During a July 8 hearing to determine if 16-year-old Camron Range should be tried as an adult, it was revealed the teen and three adults went on a crime spree on Nov. 15, 2021. That spree ended with Elbanna’s murder the next day outside of a North Dallas Costco, detectives said.

In court, detectives said the day before Elbanna was killed Range, who was wearing an ankle monitor, stole a truck in Highland Park. The teen and the three adult suspects used that truck to rob two students outside South Oak High School, and also attempted to carjack a woman at NorthPark Center.

Detectives said about 10 minutes later, they showed up at Costco and confronted Elbanna in an attempt to rob him.

A homicide detective testified that the suspect "pointed a gun at the victim and said, 'Give me everything'" and that "the victim said 'no' and was shot."

Prosecutors said that the teen had a long criminal history prior to shooting and killing Elbanna.

Today, after the defense presented their case, Dallas County Judge Cheryl Shannon reiterated that Range has been in and out of juvenile detention since he was 12 years old.

During her ruling, Shannon said the chances of rehabilitation were unlikely and that Range should be tried as an adult for the three alleged robberies and capital murder.

Elbanna’s family told WFAA last week, that they wanted to remember the father of five as the “happy and selfless man he was he was.”