DALLAS – A Dallas police officer was run over by a carjacking suspect’s apparent getaway car during an eventful exchange in Cockrell Hill Tuesday morning.

The officer was dragged under a car while trying to detain a man who had led him on a brief foot chase through a residential area and then hopped on the hood of a second suspect vehicle.

Around 7:30 a.m., the officer spotted two suspects inside a van the police department believed to be stolen. When the officer stopped the van in the 4200 block of Western Street, one of the suspects fled on foot between houses.

After a running in a circle back toward the utility van, a third suspect pulled up in a black Ford sedan.

“[The man who fled on foot] jumped on the hood of the Ford Fusion and instructed the driver of the vehicle to ‘go,’” police said in a release.

The officer grabbed ahold of the man on the hood but lost his grip when he was “partially pulled under the vehicle,” police said. The officer was taken to a hospital and released in good condition late Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Ford sedan was taken into custody by police a few blocks away, but the man on the hood had escaped and is at-large.

Police were investigating the potential relationship between the three suspects involved.

