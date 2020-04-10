x
1 person hit after multiple people shoot into air, Dallas police say

Police believe four to five people fired weapons and were part of a group that was involved in an altercation.
One person was hit by gunfire when four to five people shot into the air early Sunday, Dallas police said. 

The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on the 300 block of Centre Street.

The victim was struck by a single round in the lower part of their body, according to police. They were stable when first responders took them to a local hospital for treatment and police said they are expected to survive their injuries.  

Police believe the four to five people who shot off their weapons were part of a group that was involved in an altercation. They remain at-large, officials said. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

