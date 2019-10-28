DALLAS — A Dallas cab driver was shot and killed around 1:10 a.m. Monday on the 3200 block of South Polk Street, according to Dallas police.

Homicide detectives on scene told WFAA they believe the cab driver was killed during an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store, police said.

The cab driver was able to drive his car across the street to an apartment parking lot before stopping, according to officials.

When police arrived on scene, the victim had died.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police are still investigating.