Crime

Suspect allegedly used sledgehammer to break open cash registers, police say

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-0112
Dallas police are asking for the public's help in their search for a burglary suspect. 

Authorities released images Tuesday of the suspect who allegedly forced his way into a restaurant around 5 a.m. on June 5 in the 6300 block of Samuell Blvd. 

Officials said once the suspect was inside, he used a sledgehammer to break open the cash registers. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.

Dallas police said the suspect used a sledgehammer the suspect used to break open the victim’s cash registers.

