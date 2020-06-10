Suspect allegedly used sledgehammer to break open cash registers, police say

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-0112

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in their search for a burglary suspect.

Authorities released images Tuesday of the suspect who allegedly forced his way into a restaurant around 5 a.m. on June 5 in the 6300 block of Samuell Blvd.

Officials said once the suspect was inside, he used a sledgehammer to break open the cash registers.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.