Dallas-area licensed firearms dealer sentenced to prison for selling guns to unlicensed dealers

He admitted to regularly selling large quantities of firearms – including numerous AR-15 style pistols – to unlicensed dealers, knowing they would be resold.

DALLAS — A federally-licensed firearms dealer was sentenced today to four years in federal prison for selling guns to unlicensed dealers for resale, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Jonathan Ludlow, 48, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and make false statements on ATF forms as well was possession of an unregistered silencer.

“Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns out the wrong hands. Responsible licensed gun dealers are often the first line of defense in this endeavor. Licensed dealers who know their buyers intend to immediately resell their guns – quite possibly to individuals who cannot pass a background check – must not complete that sale. Doing so could have deadly serious consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will not allow people like Mr. Ludlow to flout laws that save lives.”

According to Ludlow's plea documents, he admitted to regularly selling large quantities of identical firearms – including numerous AR-15 style pistols – to unlicensed dealers, knowing that they intended to resell the guns for profit. Ludlow admitted to conducting the sales – typically in cash – from his vehicle in various locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Two unlicensed dealers that Ludlow dealt with, Romello Harris and Christopher Meza, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Ludlow to deal in firearms without licenses. Harris was sentenced earlier this month to 37 months in prison, and Meza is awaiting his sentencing, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said Harris and Meza lied on ATF form 4473, indicating that they were the “actual transferees” of the firearms when they were not, in an attempt to hide their crimes. The department also said Ludlow often lied about the date and location of the transaction, the type of firearms sold and details regarding compliance with the NICS background check.

In July 2021, the ATF executed a search warrant of Ludlow's home in Aledo, Texas, and seized more than 100 firearms, including 17 AR-15 style firearms, 12 Glock pistols and approximately 10 unregistered silencers.

Ludlow was sentenced on Friday in Fort Worth. During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors said guns recovered from crime scenes across the state – including multiple homicides – had been traced back to Ludlow's original dealings.