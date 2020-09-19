2 shot, 1 dead in Dallas apartment complex shooting, police say

Two men were shot and one person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard Friday night, Dallas police said.

One man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard Friday afternoon, Dallas police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 5:46 p.m. They pronounced one man dead at the scene and took the other two men to the hospital. One man is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition, police said.

It is unclear who fired the shots, and police say witnesses told them that the shooting happened after a dice game.

Nobody is in custody right now, police said.

Large police presence at Hamilton Village Apartments on Robert B Cullim Blvd in South Dallas. Police say multiple people shot. Three people injured and one person dead. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/Gn1BES6FP0 — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) September 19, 2020