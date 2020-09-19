2 shot, 1 dead in Dallas apartment complex shooting, police say

One man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard Friday afternoon, Dallas police said.
Police responded to the shooting around 5:46 p.m. They pronounced one man dead at the scene and took the other two men to the hospital. One man is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition, police said.
It is unclear who fired the shots, and police say witnesses told them that the shooting happened after a dice game.
Nobody is in custody right now, police said.
