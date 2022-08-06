Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas

Dallas police said the victims were found dead in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive.

DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive.

DPD said that when officers got to the scene, they found David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

There was not any more information available about the shooting.

DPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John Valdez at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com or (214)671-3623 and reference case number 141702-2022.