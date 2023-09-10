Dallas 19-year-old charged with murder for deadly stabbing, police say

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found two men who had been stabbed. One of the men had died.

DALLAS — A North Texas man has been arrested for the stabbing and murder of another man that happened overnight Monday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Monday, Oct. 9, a little after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to 13000 Esperanza Road for a stabbing call. This is south of Richardson High School and north of NorthPark Center.

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found two men who had been stabbed. One of the men, 22-year-old Eduardo Peralta, died at the scene, and the second man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police did not identify that person.

Further investigation identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ivan Salazar. Officers found Salazar stabbed nearby at another scene in the 13000 block of Esperanza. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.

Salazar will be charged with Murder, according to police.