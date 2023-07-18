15-year-old facing manslaughter charge for allegedly shooting, killing 50-year-old man inside Dallas home, police say

At about noon Wednesday, July 5, Dallas officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Peru in response to a welfare check.

DALLAS — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man earlier this month, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announced.

DPD said the teen faces a charge of manslaughter for the shooting death of Walter Smith Jr.

At about noon Wednesday, July 5, Dallas officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Peru Street in response to a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Smith Jr. dead from a gunshot wound inside the home. DPD said Smith was shot sometime in the overnight hours.

On Tuesday, July 18, DPD said the 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Further details have not been released as the investigation continues.