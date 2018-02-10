DEER PARK, Texas – A 12-year-old Deer Park girl reported missing early Tuesday has been found and the man she was with has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

The girl was found Tuesday afternoon at a motel in Cypress.

Deer Park police later learned the man she was with, 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bastida, is a police officer with Cy-Fair ISD.

Bastida allegedly exchanged explicit messages with the girl for days through a social media app. Jorge went by "Jay" on the "MeetMe" app and allegedly lured the girl from her Deer Park home around midnight.

Police said the Bastida arranged for an Uber to drop the girl off 40 miles away at a motel on Huffmeister Road in Cypress.

Employees of the motel said they didn't notice anything suspicious when the two arrived but wouldn't comment any further.

Police found the girl shortly before noon and notified Cy-Fair ISD's police chief and he quickly had Bastida removed from school grounds and brought to the Deer Park Police Department.

After being questioned by detectives, Bastida resigned from the Cy-Fair police department.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

