North Texas middle school teacher arrested for improper relationship with student, district says

FORT WORTH, Texas — A teacher at a North Texas middle school has been arrested on a charge of having an improper relationship with a student, officials announced Sunday.

The Crowley Independent School District said the teacher - who has not been named, as the investigation is still happening - works at Richard Allie Middle School, though the victim attends a different school in the district.

The district immediately put the teacher on administrative leave and school officials are cooperating with the Fort Worth Police Department in the investigation, according to a letter from district superintendent Michael McFarland.

Investigators have not found any evidence that other students were involved, McFarland said.

It was not clear when the teacher was arrested or when the reported incident happened.

"This is extremely upsetting to all of us, and this type of illegal behavior will not be tolerated in our community," wrote to Crowley families and staff. "We will continue to act like a family and work like a team in Crowley ISD. We ask for your patience as we navigate this difficult situation, and we remain grateful for your support of our students, staff and schools."