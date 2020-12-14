Crime Stoppers increases reward and family pleads for public's help three months after security guard shot and killed

“Our lives are not the same anymore,” Jose Montes Sr. said. “We ask the public if they know anything, don’t be afraid to talk to the police.”

It’s now been three months since a Dallas security guard was shot and killed while servicing an ATM at an Oak Cliff shopping center. Now Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer to $75,000 as the family of Jose Montes is pleading with the community to help them find answers.

“Our lives are not the same anymore,” Jose Montes Sr. said. “We ask the public if they know anything, don’t be afraid to talk to the police.”

“My life is not easy without my boy. It hasn’t been easy at all. It’s painful every day,” Jose’s mom Maria Montes said. “I won’t stop until I get justice for my son.”

Authorities said the gunman, who was wearing a jacket with the word "Police" on the back, fled the scene with a woman driving a white Volkswagen Passat.

“Someone knows something, I know,” said Montes' widow Amara Voth. “We don’t want this to go as a cold case. We need the public’s help to help bring the person who did this to my husband to justice.”

Montes was a husband and son, but he was also a new father. His 8-month-old Ayden has now lived nearly half of his young life without his dad.

"So far he’s a happy baby. But every time he sees his dad’s picture he just stares,” Voth said. “He has so much resemblance of Jose. His goofiness, everything. The way he sits, the way he yawns, every little thing just resembles his dad.”

She hopes all of them can get some type of closure soon.

“Everything’s not the same anymore without him,” Voth said. “He was the light of our lives. Nothing’s the same. We just need justice for him.”