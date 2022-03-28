Friends, family members gather at site where couple was struck, killed by accused intoxicated driver

Ann and Sederick Barrett were killed when police said an intoxicated speeding driver struck them in west Houston on Sunday night.

HOUSTON — A husband and wife were killed Sunday night by an intoxicated driver who was driving nearly double the speed limit, according to Houston police.

Police said 27-year-old Donovan Donte Harris was going about 70 mph in his black BMW when he struck 48-year-old Ann Barrett and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett. Harris has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

At about 9:30 p.m., police said the Barretts were crossing Westheimer near Potomac when they were struck. The couple was not near a crosswalk, police said.

“This person was driving so fast that any impact with their vehicle would be lethal,” HPD Sgt. David Rose said. “There is no excuse for someone driving that fast.”

Here's the update provided by the Houston Police Department at the scene of the crash:

Friends and family of the couple can't believe what happened. They gathered at the crash site on Monday to pay their respects and set up a memorial. They also started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

Loved ones dropped off tokens of love. Ann Barrett's oldest son said he remembers his mother as a special woman who raised five kids.

“My momma ain’t been back two months and this happened. My mom ... I know the Lord got my momma and my momma is an angel,” Nickolous Best said.

Sedrick Barrett's daughters, Laquinta Bryand and Sedaiche Barrett, were hardly able to put into words what they'll miss most about their father.

“We are daddy’s girls,” they said. “I’m going to miss everything ... the laughs, the smart comments ... I just never thought there was going to be a day we were going to have to say goodbye.”

Ann Barrett's best friend, Dawn Esparza Gonzalez, said she was with the couple on Sunday night before tragedy struck. She said they had dinner at a nearby Brazilian steakhouse.

“All I head was an explosion ... Ann’s purse ... all of her belongings were thrown everywhere,” Gonzalez said. “You know a good friend whenever you go through things, they’re still there. That’s the type of person Ann was. Even if somebody wronged her, she saw the good in people. She was a giving person, she was a caring person. She loved her kids. And that’s ... my biggest pain is for her family."

Friends and family members said the couple got married in February of 2021 and had moved back to Houston about three months ago.

Sederick's mother said he was a "super son" and thanked Ann for loving him.