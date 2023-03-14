Plano man sentenced to 50 years in 2021 brutal attack, robbery that left victim paralyzed, officials say

Surveillance video captured the moment Jose Aguilar ran over the victim with his vehicle, circled back and ran over him again before fleeing the scene.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a brutal attack and robbery that left the victim paralyzed, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jose Aguilar was found guilty of aggravated robbery by a Collin County jury.

Officials said on the evening of Aug. 27, 2021, Plano police officers were called to a stabbing at a storage unit facility. Officers said surveillance video captured the entire crime.

In the surveillance video, Aguilar was seen approaching the victim with a knife and demanding the victim to give him his work trailer.

Officers said Aguilar then stabbed the victim several times in the neck and head. As the victim lay bleeding in the parking lot, officers said Aguilar searched through the victim’s storage unit and vehicle, where he found money.

Surveillance video then captured the moment Aguilar ran over the victim with his vehicle, circled back and ran over him again before fleeing the scene.

Officials said the victim was found a short time later by another storage unit tenant who called 911. Plano officers said the victim was able to recount what happened before being rushed to a local hospital, where surgeons removed the tip of Aguilar’s knife from the back of the victim’s neck.

Police said Aguilar was caught after he crashed into multiple vehicles at an intersection not far from the storage unit facility.

As a result of the attack, the victim is now paralyzed in both legs and almost completely in both arms. On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the victim had their chance to confront Aguilar in court and testify.

“Brutal acts of violence, especially those with permanent consequences for the victim, deserve permanent consequences for the perpetrator as well. We are thankful that the victim survived his life-altering injuries and was brave enough to later come testify in court,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said. “While the lives of the victim and his family will never be the same, Collin County is a safer place with Aguilar behind bars.”