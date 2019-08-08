Collin County officials are asking for the public's help finding a wanted sex offender.

On Wednesday, the Crimes Against Children Task Force issued a warrant for Oliver Hernandez. Officials say he is wanted for the sexually abusing a child under 14 years old.

Hernandez is described as being 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 170 pounds. He has ties to McKinney, Dallas, Aubrey and Mexico, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Hernandez is a construction field worker and usually drives a Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Fontana at 972-547-5100.

Bulletin released by Colin County Sheriff's Office

Colin County Sheriff's Office

More on WFAA: