Collin County officials are asking for the public's help finding a wanted sex offender.
On Wednesday, the Crimes Against Children Task Force issued a warrant for Oliver Hernandez. Officials say he is wanted for the sexually abusing a child under 14 years old.
Hernandez is described as being 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 170 pounds. He has ties to McKinney, Dallas, Aubrey and Mexico, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Hernandez is a construction field worker and usually drives a Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500.
Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Fontana at 972-547-5100.
Colin County Sheriff's Office
More on WFAA:
- Man who brought gun to Paradise High School was later found wedged between two concrete walls
- Woodrow Wilson grad suing Dallas ISD over class ranking
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD makes major security upgrades this summer
- Woman who owns two Dallas brothels pleads guilty to federal racketeering charge
- 4 dead, 2 hurt in Southern California stabbing rampage