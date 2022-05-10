Central Texas suspect arrested after joint efforts uncover meth trafficking ring

After finding out that the suspect lived in Hill County, Bosque police reached out to the county to combine efforts.

TEXAS, USA — A suspected meth trafficking ring was ousted thanks to a joint investigation between Bosque and Hill County, according to the Bosque County Sherrif's Facebook page.

After finding out that a suspect lived in Hill County, Bosque police reached out to the police department, according to the BCSO. Police became aware on Oct. 3 that the suspect was in possession of a large quantity of meth and was distributing it.

Deputies from Hill County pulled over the suspect's vehicle, where they were able to gather information that allowed them to obtain a search warrant for the house, as stated by police.

As a result of the search warrants, police seized approximately 297 grams of meth packaged for resale, $2890.00 in US Currency and a handgun.

Three people were also taken into custody, as stated by Hill County Police Department. Anthony Vanraaphorst and Tommie Goad's bail was set at $250,000 each for the Manufacturing/Delivering of a Controlled Substance.

Steven Johnson was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. For Johnson, his bonds total $800,000.

The execution of the search warrant by Hill County SWAT with the help of Bosque County detectives resulted in the suspect's arrest. For now, the identity of the suspect has not been released.

6 News will keep you updated as more information is received.