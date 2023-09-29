Three arrested in $85K worth of construction thefts in DFW, police say

Celina police said the suspects were wanted in connection to construction thefts in Celina and several surrounding cities in Collin and Denton counties.

CELINA, Texas — Two men and a woman were arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing construction materials as part of an organized crime ring, according to Celina police.

The Celina Police Department said several of its divisions, with assistance from the Pilot Point Police Department, served a search warrant in the 500 block of East Division Street in Pilot Point. The search warrant was related to multiple construction thefts in Celina and several surrounding cities in Collin and Denton counties.

Celina police said, during the search, officers seized the following items:

Approximately 120 windows

Several hundred pieces of trim board

Sheets of plywood decking

Zip-oriented strand boards

Particle boards

Header boards

The material was estimated to be worth approximately $85,000, Celina police said. Police also seized $12,000 in cash and three vehicles that were related to the arrests.

Police arrested Jorge Paz Fajardo, Duglas Caballero and Tania Zuniga for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and more charges are expected to follow.