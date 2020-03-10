Carrollton police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman

Carrollton police say the 24-year-old was arriving to work in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive when the suspect shot her and drove away.

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed as she arrived to work Friday morning, Carrollton police say.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive after a 24-year-old woman was shot. She was not publicly identified. Officials said the suspect reportedly drove away from the scene.

Police are asking witnesses and businesses with surveillance cameras in the area to come forward with any information.

Officials hope to find footage between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. from cameras facing Mac Arthur between Old Denton Road and Dickerson Parkway.