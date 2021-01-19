Carrollton man arrested after allegedly stabbing, drowning roommate, police say

Juan Miguel Ramirez-Flores, 44, is now in the Dallas County jail on a $500,000 bond.

A Carrollton man faces a murder charge after police say he stabbed and drowned his roommate in the bathtub last week.

Juan Miguel Ramirez-Flores, 44, is now in the Dallas County jail on a $500,000 bond. Police say he killed 50-year-old Armando Nieto Morales, who also went by “Leonel Portillo."

Police said on Jan. 12 they found Morales' dead body stabbed to death and in the bathtub when they arrived at the apartment the two men shared in an apartment complex at 1919 Walnut Plaza in Carrollton.