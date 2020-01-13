Officials with the Carroll Independent School District says two buses, maintenance equipment, a scoreboard, and support facilities at Carroll High School were vandalized Sunday.

CISD says they found graffiti with inappropriate language, racial slurs, vulgar words and images. They say damage left behind was “extensive.”

Surveillance video has been turned over to Southlake police and the Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

