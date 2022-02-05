Suspect on the run after multi-vehicle crash with stolen truck, police say

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving many people, a damaged business and a vehicle catching fire.

DALLAS — Police are looking for the driver behind a car crash with multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning. It happened near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Main Street in the Deep Ellum area.

According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen pickup truck when they slammed into the vehicles. That driver left the scene on foot.

Paramedics checked out a few people that were injured. Their current conditions are unknown.

One of the vehicles caught fire at the scene, and the glass at the front of a business was also broken.