Suspect on the run after multi-vehicle crash with stolen truck, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for the driver behind a car crash with multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning. It happened near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Main Street in the Deep Ellum area.
According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen pickup truck when they slammed into the vehicles. That driver left the scene on foot.
Paramedics checked out a few people that were injured. Their current conditions are unknown.
One of the vehicles caught fire at the scene, and the glass at the front of a business was also broken.
Anyone with information about the suspect should reach out to the Dallas Police Department.