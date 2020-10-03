DALLAS — Bystanders tackled and restrained a man Monday night after he allegedly slashed another person in the neck while they were waiting to board a Greyhound bus, Dallas police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The incident began as the 20-year-old suspect was waiting in line to board a bus around 11:35 p.m. at the Greyhound station on the 200 block of South Lamar Street, according to police.

Bystanders told police at one point the suspect said people were out to get him. He then allegedly pulled out a box cutter from his pocket and slashed the neck of the person standing in front of him.

Bystanders and security tackled him in response, handcuffing him to restrain him, officials said.

He was then arrested and taken to Lew Sterrett Jail, according to police.

