Bus driver arrested, accused of sexual assault of child in Coppell ISD, school officials say

Coppell ISD says Paul Russo was arrested by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday, May 22.

COPPELL, Texas — A bus driver who was contracted by Coppell ISD has been accused of child sex crimes, district officials confirmed in a letter to parents.

Coppell ISD said Paul Russo was arrested by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday, May 22, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child involving a student in the district.

School officials said that Russo was working for a third-party vendor, Durham Transportation Services, which provides services for the district, meaning Russo is not a Coppell ISD employee.

After learning of the allegations against Russo, Coppell ISD said staff took immediate action and notified authorities and Durham Transportation Services, who then placed Russo on leave.

Russo has since been fired from Durham and is prohibited from all Coppell ISD campuses and facilities, the district said.

Both Coppell ISD and Durham Transportation Services are cooperating with law enforcement and Child Protective Services as the investigation into Russo continues.

Due to privacy laws, the district cannot release any information concerning the details surrounding the alleged incident with Russo.

In a letter to parents, Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt expressed his anger, and said school staff will be providing counseling and support for students and families.

“I join you in being deeply outraged, disturbed and extremely disappointed about these allegations, as we take very seriously any alleged violation of the professional and ethical conduct we expect of Durham bus drivers,” said Hunt.