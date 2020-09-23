Carpio was reported missing earlier this month. A volunteer said Carpio's bike was found at a friend's house, with blood on the tire.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity as 17-year-old Sebastian Vazquez Carpio after human skeletal remains were found burned on the city's west side Sunday afternoon.

Carpio was reported missing earlier this month. San Antonio police and volunteers have been searching for him where he was last seen in the 5500 block of Burgate Farm near Culebra and Callaghan Road.

On Monday, authorities said a volunteer reported a bike found at Carpio's friend's house. The bike apparently had blood on the tire. His cellphone, which had been off since he went missing, was also found.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to Carpio's disappearance.