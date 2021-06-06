Burleson police investigate fatal stabbing at Dalton’s Corner

Burleson police have not made any arrests in the case but said they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

BURLESON, Texas — Burleson police are asking for the public's help with an investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred at Dalton’s Corner.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds to his chest. The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

Burleson police said they believe the man was talking to a couple that he knew inside Dalton’s Corner before the incident. At one point, the couple left and a confrontation occurred in the parking lot between the couple and the man, police said.

Authorities did not give details about who stabbed the man but confirmed they have spoken to the couple, as well as other witnesses. Burleson police said they also consulted with the District Attorney but are awaiting the results of additional evidence.

Investigators said they still are in need of additional information. Any witnesses who have not been contacted by the police are asked to call Det. Morrison at 817-426-9895 via smorrison@burlesontx.com. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.