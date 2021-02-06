Surveillance video shows pickup obliterate front of West Dallas barbeque business

In the first break-in at Odom's Bar-B-Que two suspects use a pickup truck to obliterate the front door.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating two potentially connected burglaries that happened less than a half-mile of each other in West Dallas and one of them - where a pickup truck was used to smash through the front door - could keep a well-known BBQ restaurant out of service indefinitely.

In a break-in captured on surveillance video at Odom's Bar-B-Que, Inc., on Singleton Boulevard, a white pickup truck backs into the building - obliterating the front door and the wood and brick frame around it. Two men get out and run around the side of the building. But an alarm system apparently scares them away. Dragging pieces of the building with it, the truck rolls out of the building and the men drive away.

"It's hard. It's hard. A lot of memories here," Aaron Odom told WFAA. His family has run the restaurant at the West Dallas location for 31 years.

"Why? That's all I could say is, 'why,'" he said while sitting next to the wood and brick and glass debris near the front entrance. "Why would they do this?"

He said the burglars didn't get anything, that there was no money in the restaurant. Dallas police are investigating.

Aaron said other than an accidental delivery truck incident at their Duncanville location years ago, nothing like this has ever happened to them.

"At first it was a shock, OK. But it's to be expected," he said. "We've been in business, and we've seen some of everything. So, this is just another thing you have to handle."

About 20 minutes later, at Fridas Tacos, less than a half mile away, they're trying to get a handle on their own burglary. Surveillance images show a man snooping through the kitchen and bar. Owner Maria Barragan said he broke through the back of their building. She said he didn't get any money at her restaurant, either, but that he did steal more than a dozen bottles of liquor.

"We're gonna be more careful," she said. "We're going to put something like around our fence to be more protected, because I don't want it to happen again."

As for Odom's Bar-B-Que, Aaron Odom said they don't know yet how long repairs will take - or when they can reopen again. He's been told by contractors that parts of the electrical system and the frame structure itself might be compromised.

In the meantime, he does have a message for the people who damaged his business.

"I'd tell them to go find a job. That's it. Just go find a job," he said. "Quit doing what you're doing. Go find a job and try to exist in the society we're in. Because what you're doing is a waste of everybody's time."