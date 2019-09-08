Updated at 3:05 p.m. with news of the child's death.

A 10-year-old boy has died after he was shot Friday morning at a McKinney apartment complex, police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of McKinney Place Drive near Lake Forest Drive, according to McKinney police.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has not been publicly identified.

McKinney police said there is a 17-year-old male who is considered a "potential suspect" in the shooting.

Police have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon.

