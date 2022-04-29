'Gun battle' outside Bombshells sports bar sends 1 to hospital, Dallas police say

The shooting resulted from a fight between two men at the bar, police said.

DALLAS — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning outside a Dallas sports bar.

According to Dallas police, two men got into a fight at Bombshells Restaurant and Bar on North Stemmons Freeway. Allegedly, the fight turned into a "gun battle" and both men ended up shooting at each other dozens of time.

Police said one of the men was struck and went to the hospital in critical condition. Officers are now searching for a white Chevrolet Tahoe with bullet holes in the side.