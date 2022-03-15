'One of the scariest, wildest videos': Bodycam and dashcam videos capture gunfight between suspect and Dallas police officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the suspect Seth Michael Anderson fired approximately 14 shots at an officer before he was eventually taken into custody.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department released bodycam and dashcam video Tuesday, showing a tense officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Police said Anderson is a known felon with a history of evading arrest, and early Saturday morning officers spotted him near the Vina Game Room in North Dallas. Police followed him to an apartment complex on Skillman Street, where the shooting took place.

Body and dash cameras captured the pursuit as police followed Anderson through the parking lot. During the brief pursuit, Anderson hit two cars and injured three offices.

Eventually, Anderson drove into a dead end, where shots were fired.

“A short time later, the suspect opened the driver’s side door, pointed a handgun out toward the back of the car and began firing at Officer (Noah) Hemm approximately 14 times,” said Garcia.

Eventually, the police pursued the suspect on foot, tased him and arrested him.

“Three officers were injured during this incident. The suspect and Officer Hem were not injured during the gunfight. A total of 38 cartridges were recovered from the scene,” Garcia said. “Fourteen by the suspect. Twenty-four by our victim officer.”

“We ask our officers to be guardians and they are. But in moments such as this, we need them to be warriors and Officer Hemm was,” Garcia said. “He faced evil, fought back, used great tactics and then after being shot at with an individual trying to kill him, he chases him and ultimately, apprehends the suspect.”

“For anybody who is watching this or whatever, if you can imagine themselves being in that position, being shot at, taking cover, returning fire and then chasing this guy,” Garcia said. “Hemm’s a stud.”

George Aranda is the president of the National Latino Law Enforcement Association.

“You saw the video, several officers could have been killed during the traffic stop,” Aranda said. “That was probably one of the scariest, wildest videos I’ve seen in my 30-year career.”

All three of the injured officers are OK, and the suspect is now in jail. He faces multiple charges, including four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest.