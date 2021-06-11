Dallas Police need help identifying woman whose body was found

Police said the victim was found wearing a green Baylor Bears T-shirt, light-colored Charlotte Russe sweatpants, and a sports bra.

DALLAS — Nearly a week after her body was found, Dallas police are asking for help identifying a woman.

The Dallas Police Department said the body of the unidentified woman was found dead June 5 in the 7600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, near Fair Oaks Park in northeast Dallas. Police did not indicate how she might have died.

Police said the victim was found wearing a green Baylor Bears T-shirt, light-colored Charlotte Russe sweatpants, and a sports bra. The victim also had distinctive tattoos on her right leg, including a tribal design, and the names “Gregario” and “Brianna.”

Anyone with information that could help police identify the woman is asked to contact Dallas Homicide Det. A. Isom at 214-671-3701 or 469-475-6004. Please refer to case No. 099397-2021.