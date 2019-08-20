DALLAS — Officials discovered a body in the back of a burning vehicle Monday night in Old East Dallas.

According to Dallas police, officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a parking lot in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue, off Greenville Avenue.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and put out the fire. That's when they discovered a body in the back of the 2013 Chevy Tahoe.

Police said the victim appears to have died from homicidal violence.

The victim's identity hasn't been released at this time.

