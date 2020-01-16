A man's body was found on the side of a street in the South Dallas neighborhood overnight Thursday, according to police.

The man was found on the 1600 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight.

A detective told WFAA they did not know early Thursday how the victim had died, but that there was a lot of blood at the scene.

Police at the scene where a body was found overnight Jan. 16, 2020 on the side of a road in the South Dallas area.

Authorities had not identified the man as of 3 a.m.

Neighbors told police they had seen a car pulling away from the area, but authorities do not know if it is related.

The death would mark Dallas' tenth homicide in 2020 if it is ruled as such.

