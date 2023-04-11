WATCH LIVE: Police release body camera footage in Louisville bank shooting

WARNING: The video contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. WHAS11 has not previewed the footage. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Louisville Metro Police is expected to soon release officer-worn body camera footage in the aftermath of Monday's mass shooting at the Old National Bank.

The department said the video would be released during a press conference on Tuesday, April 11, at 5 p.m.

Five people were killed in the mass shooting and several others were injured.

The victims have been identified as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert, 57.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the shooting within minutes and police were able to quickly confront the 25-year-old shooter.

The shooter was killed in a shootout with police.

Eight other people were injured, of those three people remain hospitalized including LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, who remains in critical condition.

Wilt was shot in the head during the gunfight between police and the shooter.

On Tuesday, LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter legally purchased the rifle used in the shooting just days prior from a local dealership.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies were seen on Monday investigating a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood that belongs to the shooter.

Villaroel said "items of interest" were found at the home, but would not provide any more details.

This story will be updated as we learn more during the press conference.

