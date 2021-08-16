Blue Alert issued for suspect last seen in Jolly, Texas, driving white Cadillac with Texas plates

A Blue Alert is issued when an offender who killed or seriously injured a federal, state or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run.

HOUSTON — A Blue Alert was sent out to phones late Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later released information about the alert. DPS said it's searching for an unknown suspect driving a white Cadillac with Texas plates: FXJ1334.

The vehicle is believed to be damaged, including a possible broken or damaged rear window and possible bullet holes.

Authorities said the suspect car was last seen northbound on US Highway 287 in Jolly, Texas, at about 7 p.m. Monday night. Jolly, Texas, is in Clay County, which is just southeast of Wichita Falls.

Here's what the alert said:

"Law Enforcement Blue Alert in this area until Aug 17 12:19 a.m. CDT. Monitor Radio or TV."

Blue Alerts were created to let residents across the state know when an offender who killed or seriously injured a federal, state or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run.

Many people on social media were reporting the alert was sent to at least the major cities in Texas, including people in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.