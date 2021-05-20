High school senior set to graduate dies 1 day after police find him hurt while responding to disturbance call

Authorities are asking for anyone with any information to call detectives at 817-884-1305.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old died Tuesday after he was found injured in the southern part of Tarrant County on Monday, authorities said.

Leo Pantlion was a senior at Benbrook High School and would have graduated this year, officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said. Now, they are investigating his death.

Deputies found him injured when they were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. Monday to the 5100 block of Ben Day Murrin Road for a disturbance call, according to officials. The exact nature of the disturbance was unclear, however public records from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office list an initial cause of death as "blunt force trauma due to a crushing blow to the head."

First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, but police said he died the next day.

An investigation into his death is ongoing as detectives collect evidence and interview witnesses, officials said. They are asking anyone with any information call detectives at 817-884-1305.

Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Independent School District said the entire community "is shocked and saddened by this tragic event."