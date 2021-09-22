1 killed, 1 hurt in robbery, shooting of trash pickup service workers in Dallas

The three people who were attacked worked for a trash pickup service at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

DALLAS — One person was killed and another person was hurt during a robbery and shooting of trash pickup service workers Tuesday at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

Police responded about 10:18 p.m. to the Grand Estates at Kessler Park Apartments in the 1500 block of North Beckley Avenue where they found the three victims.

One victim was shot, another was pistol-whipped and the third victim was not hurt, police said. Investigators are still searching for the suspected shooter and no arrests have been made.

The person who was shot, later identified by police as 26-year-old Roberto Escamilla Santoyo, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Officers found the truck that was used to pick up trash in the 700 block of E. 5th Street and N. Ewing Avenue. Witnesses saw the suspected shooters park the truck and take off running, police said.

Trash concierge services are common at many apartment complexes in North Texas.