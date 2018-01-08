BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been indicted on arson charges after setting fire to a U.S. flag at a Beaumont furniture store.

Carey Nathaniel Hill, 54, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on the charges which stemmed from a July 12, 2018, fire at the Bel Furniture Store on Eastex Freeway just north of East Lucas Drive according to the indictment.

Hill was caught on surveillance video at about 10 p.m. that night as he walked up to an American Flag flying near an awning attached to the building according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hill could then be seen walking toward the flag where he lit the flag on fire according to the affidavit.

The flames then spread to the awning attached to the building causing "extensive damage" the affidavit said.

Beaumont Fire Marshall Terence Simon investigated the case and identified Hill in the surveillance video after consulting with a patrol officer from the Beaumont Police Department according to the affidavit.

Simon located Hill in the Jefferson County Correctional Center on an unrelated charge according to the affidavit.

Hill is currently in the jail on the state jail felony charge and his bail is set at $25,000 according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

