Baylor University mourns missing Memphis jogger's death

WACO, Texas — Baylor University confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, Aliza Fletcher went to Baylor University in Waco, TX. Fletcher was kidnapped and found in a vacant home in South Memphis. She was abducted while jogging Aug. 2nd, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Fletcher, according to Baylor, earned her bachelor's in exercise and sports science from Baylor in 2010. She later became a teacher back home in Memphis, according to the university's tweet.
Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree in Perpetration of Kidnapping, according to the Memphis Police Department Twitter. Abston was originally charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to MPD.
More on KCENtv.com: