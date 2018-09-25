SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a former leader of the notorious Bandidos biker gang to two consecutive life terms and another 20 years in prison for directing a violent racketeering and drug trafficking enterprise.

John Portillo of San Antonio was sentenced Monday. The 59-year-old was the national vice president of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization.

Jurors in May found Portillo and the group's president, Jeffrey Pike, guilty of directing Bandidos members to commit murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, intimidation, extortion and drug trafficking. Trial evidence revealed the pair's role in violent acts against rivals around Texas and trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

A federal investigation of the leaders arose from the 2006 killing of Anthony Benesh, who was trying to start a Texas chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club in Austin.

In addition to his prison sentence, Portillo was asked to hand over his motorcycle, three firearms and almost $18,000 cash seized from his home in 2016.

“The sentencing of Portillo is one more step in concluding a comprehensive investigation by DEA, FBI and our law enforcement partners into the leadership structure and criminal activities of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang,” said Will Glaspy, a special agent in charge of the Houston division of the DEA, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This investigation reflects law enforcement’s commitment to make sure communities across Texas are safe and prevent gang members involved in drug distribution and other criminal activity from establishing a foothold in our communities.”

Pike is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. He also faces up to life in prison.

