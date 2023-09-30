Police looking for man in federal manhunt in relation to North Texas murder

The fatal shooting happened on July 2 in Balch Springs.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect of a fatal shooting that happened in Balch Springs back in July.

The Balch Springs Police Department identified the suspect as John Rivera, 22.

Balch Springs police said its officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting on July 2 in the 11300 block of Lake June Road. The 911 caller told police a man was shot, left in the middle of the road, and the suspect drove away westbound on Lake June Road in a red Chevrolet Camaro.

The victim was identified by police as 39-year-old Bertin Albarran, of Dallas.

Balch Springs police obtained security footage of the shooting, which showed the victim stepping out of the passenger seat of the vehicle and being shot multiple times. After interviewing several witnesses and going through evidence, including the victim's cell phone, police identified Rivera as the suspect, who was with the victim at a house party hours before the shooting.

Balch Springs police issued a murder warrant for Rivera and asked the U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force for assistance in apprehending him.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.